0 'Just City' looking for volunteers to observe courtrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The court system can be difficult to navigate, overwhelming, and intimidating. Directors at a non-profit organization in Memphis, Just City, are aware of this, and looking to make things easier with "Court Watch."

The goal of Just City's Court Watch is to allow regular taxpayers to train and guide court watch sessions to observe others and see what goes on side the criminal legal system.

The program launched in January 2019, and they already have more than 80 trained volunteers, but directors said they're looking to have 100 before 2020.

"We're looking for everybody. We're looking for Memphians who care about the stories of other Memphians," said Just City's Court Watch coordinator, Joia Thornton.

The Executive Director of Just City, Josh Spickler, said the primary goal of Court Watch is to allow tax payers to see where their money goes.

"Taxpayers in Shelby County, regular people who may not interact with the system or know much about it, are footing the bill," Spickler said. "And it operates largely in the dark."

A side effect of the program is realizing that officials may make more thoughtful decisions knowing there are volunteer watchdogs in the room.

"Everyone who's done it, especially staff with Just City, have walked into courtrooms and seen judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, deputy sheriffs act differently because we're there. That's not our primary objective, but it's nice to know that they notice," Spickler added.

As of now, volunteers observe court every other Tuesday and Friday, four times a month.

Directors call it a "starting point," and hope to ramp up efforts in 2020.

"[Our volunteers] come from all walks of life, all different backgrounds, all different ages, economic statuses. They have superseded our expectations because now they've taken it and ran with it," Thornton said.

"We want to create a body of evidence, a body of observations to give back to the community so when the community is assessing this criminal justice system and voting for the people who run it, they'll have information to act on," Spickler said.

To apply to become a Court Watcher, visit www.justcity.org/what-we-do/court-watch/.

