'Justice will be beautiful if the suspects died!' MPD officer's Facebook post prompts investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after an officer made a post on social media.
Officer Charles Ross commented on a FOX13 Facebook post about the I-240 crash involving two 15-year-old boys who were allegedly involved in a carjacking. The accident happened Monday night.
He posted “Justice will be beautiful if the suspects died!! That is my personal prayer and I mean that.”
Ross later deleted the post.
We're speaking to the father of one of the teen's involved in the chase and crash. Hear his reaction to the police officer's social media post on FOX13 News at 6.
A viewer sent us the picture of the post and made a complaint to the police department.
Officer Ross has been with the police department since 2017.
A spokesperson with the police department said Officer Ross has not been placed on leave but that could change based on the internal investigation.
