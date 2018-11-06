0 'Look at the face of a coward': Tremaine Wilbourn leaves courtroom after heated exchange

The sentencing hearing is continuing today after a full day of witness testimony on Monday.

Things turned heated during Tuesday's hearing.

A member of the prosectuion moved towards Tremaine Wilbourn and declared to the courtroom, "Look at the face of the coward."

Wilbourn confused by what was happening exchanged words with her.

BREAKING: Wilbourn has exited the courtroom calling the prosecution racist — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 6, 2018

At one point, he called her a racist.

Judge Coffee told Wilbourn that he did not have to have to stay in courtroom and the man convicted of First-Degree murder chose to leave.

As he walked out, he again called her a racist.

----

During Monday's hearing, Tremaine Wilbourn asked the judge to forgo the hearing and to be sentenced.

Judge Coffee told Wilbourn that is within his rights, however, it is not something that he recommended the convicted murderer do.

BREAKING: Tremaine Wilbourn is asking Judge Coffee to forgo mitigation and be sentenced pic.twitter.com/4JsHc0HtFF — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 5, 2018

BREAKING: Judge Coffee advised Wilbourn against that, adding the likelihood of the jury imposing the death penalty greatly increases pic.twitter.com/uCMaK52ntx — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 5, 2018

BREAKING: After talking with his lawyers Wilbourn wants to continue mitigation pic.twitter.com/kzPbKZKaTL — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 5, 2018

Sunday afternoon the jury found Tremaine Wilbourn murder trial came back with a unanimous guilty verdict.

After four days of testimony and just two hours of deliberation Sunday, the jury found Wilbourn guilty of 1st-degree murder, carjacking, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous offense and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilbourn was without emotion as the verdict was read.

Then a bombshell of sorts as Wilbourn accepted a state proposed a sentencing deal, accepting life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But in a turn, the family of Officer Sean Bolton rejected that proposal.

Later after the sentencing hearing began is when Officer Sean Bolton’s brother Brian for the first time gave emotional testimony about his brother and the aftermath of his death

Bolton told the court that “I try to be constantly aware of my surroundings of threats that are around me in restaurants with my wife. I like to sit facing the door, so I can see people coming in and out because I don’t want somebody to get up behind me causing harm to me or my wife. “

The state also brought to the stand a Memphis police officer who was friends with Bolton, and a parole officer who testified to Wilbourn’s gang activity and acts of violence.

The state rested tonight, and the defense will conclude the sentencing hearing this morning.



UPDATE AT 2:20PM

Wilbourn accepted that proposal of “life in prison without the possibility of parole”.

BREAKING: Wilbourn accepted that proposal of “life in prison without the possibility of parole”. pic.twitter.com/H1GHOIlW9J — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 4, 2018



A jury has found Tremaine Wilbourn guilty on four counts.

Here's a list of all the counts below.

First-degree murder

Carjacking

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous offense

Felon in possession of a firearm.

TRIAL ON SATURDAY:

Shortly after testimony began Saturday morning, Tremaine Wilbourn took the stand. Minutes later, he decided he would remain silent and not testify in the murder case against him.

Also during the morning, the defense asked for acquittal of first-degree murder charges. In response to that, the state asked the judge to deny that motion.

Closing arguments will begin after lunch.

----------

The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a Memphis Police officer in the line of duty continues.

Tremaine Wilbourn is accused of shooting Officer Sean Bolton in 2015.

During Day 5 of the trial, another key witness testified for the state Friday.

MPD CSI agent Christopher Sanders took photos of the crime scene, including the officer’s weapon.

Sanders said the gun was fully loaded, meaning it had not been fired.

For a full recap of the previous day in court, click here.

FOX13 is LIVE from the courtroom with a video feed as the case unfolds. Scroll to the top to watch the LIVE video.

Background information on the case

Officer Sean Bolton was killed in the line of duty back in August 2015. Tremaine Wilbourn is the Memphis man accused of shooting him.

Investigators were called to the 4800 block of Summerlane Ave. in Parkway Village.

Police say Wilbourn and another man were sitting in a vehicle when the suspect shot the officer as he was approaching the car.

Wilbourn then ran from the scene and carjacked a man at gunpoint. Two days later, he turned himself into MPD.

He was given a $10 million bond.

Wilbourn also pleads guilty to federal charged in 2017. He was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for federal weapons and carjacking charges connected to the Bolton murder.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.