0 'Memphis Madness' showcases the nation's top recruiting class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was obvious Thursday night that the Memphis Tigers are overflowing with talent.

With the nation's top recruiting class, this has produced great expectations from some fans.

"Penny Hardaway is going to deliver us a national championship in April of 2020 in Atlanta Georgia," Tigers fan Brandon Bumgarner said.

April is a long way from now and there are still games to be played. But for one night, Tiger fans could see the possibilities.

The energy that coach Penny Hardaway has brought to the program is undeniable and was on display once again.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Former greats like Chris Douglas-Roberts (now refers to himself as Supreme Bey) made appearances. Future and Lil Baby were among the rap stars to perform. Top recruits Jalen Green and Kennedy Chandler were there to watch it all unfold.

"I think it's wonderful," Dorothy Hopson said. "I followed his career from the time that he was in high school so it's great to see him now as the coach of the whole team so I'm excited for what's going to happen."

Some more excited than others.

"April, we're going to have a party down Beale Street after we win the national title," Bumgarner said.

"We're going to hoist that trophy up, and we're going every other team in the country that they're in the last place."

The Tigers open the regular season at home on Nov. 5 against South Carolina State.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.