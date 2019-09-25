'MEMPHIS' sign on Mud Island gets its stripes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There's a new way to show your Tiger pride.
The 'MEMPHIS' sign on Mud Island is celebrating the University of Memphis and Tiger Athletics.
According to a spokesperson with U of M, the temporary installation by Memphis River Parks Partnership with the University of Memphis comes just in time for Memphis Madness.
Youngblood Studio, the original designer of the sign, has affixed the new design to the 50-foot by 10-foot steel structure.
It's a collaboration between the City of Memphis, Memphis River Parks Partnership, Memphis Brand, and Downtown Memphis Commission.
University of Memphis President Dr. David Rudd shared a photo of the newly decorated sign on Twitter Tuesday.
Home of the TIGERS! pic.twitter.com/8ZdOCXgebk— Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) September 24, 2019
"There's nothing more Memphis than the Tigers, in my opinion, so we're really excited to be able to celebrate them on our city's front door at the Memphis riverfront," said Memphis River Parks Partnership President & CEO Carol Coletta in the press release.
Thousands of photos, selfies and group portraits have been captured in front of the MEMPHIS letters since the sign was unveiled back in May.
Now, Memphians have another reason to visit Mud Island and make Memphis, and the Tigers, the stars of their own photoshoots.
