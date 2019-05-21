  • "MEMPHIS" sign plans to be perfect for social media pictures

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The brand-new 3D Memphis sign is expected to be very popular for social media pictures. It’s clear the sign will be a hit on Instagram.

    According to officials, the colorful “MEMPHIS” sign was built to celebrate the city’s 200th anniversary. 

    You can find the sign overlooking the Mississippi River on Mud Island Park. The beautiful piece of art highlights the city’s iconic skyline.

    There’s no doubt visitors and natives will flood social media with this beautiful sign! 

