  'Mental consumer' stabs woman in head inside Mississippi Target store

    HORN LAKE, Miss. - A Horn Lake grocery store was temporarily closed after police said a "mental consumer" stabbed a woman in the head.

    Police said the incident happened at the Target on Interstate Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. 

    Witnesses at the store told FOX13 the man ran into the store and allegedly said “I don’t want to kill anybody,” before attacking a woman with a metal rod.

    And the man was half-naked, according to witnesses. They said the man had on a black shirt and tennis shoes with no pants. 

    Sources said the metal rod is used by the store to hang items.  

    Police said the suspect did not know the victim, and the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. 

    The store is now back open, according to police. 

