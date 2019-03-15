'Miracle!' Tennessee baby released from hospital after father tried to kill her

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A middle Tennessee baby who was put into a medically-induced coma after reported abuse by her parents has been released from the hospital.
According to the “AddilynStrong” Facebook page, baby Addilyn is home safe and doing well.
A local district attorney said this physical abuse case was "one of the worst" he's ever seen.
Father Michael Fisher, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and mother Brooklyn Tidwell, 27, was charged with aggravated child neglect.
Addilyn had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the incident in February.
Addilyn's family fought for custody of the baby after she suffered multiple broken bones, severe internal injuries and bleeding in her brain.
Since the abuse, Addilyn's family said they have received an outpouring of support from the community.
