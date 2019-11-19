  • 'My daddy shot my momma': Father killed after officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, DA says

    DESOTO CO., Miss. - A Mississippi father was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, according to District Attorney John Champion.

    The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

    Champion told FOX13 a child called 911 and said, "my daddy shot my momma."

    When police arrived on the scene the man was in the yard with a gun in hand - threatening police, according to the DA. That's when officers shot and killed the man.

    The mother is currently in critical condition at Regional One. The MBI is now investigation the situation.

    We're still working to determine where the children are, but the DA told us the children are safe.

    The victim and suspects names will not be released at this time. The body is still laying in the yard, according to officials.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.

