0 'My life has done a 180': Local homeless woman thankful for help after FOX13 tells her story

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - It's a happy ending for a woman who used to live inside her van in the Kroger parking lot.

Fox 13 introduced you to Ellan Willis two weeks ago.

One viewer was moved by her story so much that they offered Willis a place to live.

"My life has done a 180 within the last week or so," said Willis.

Willis told FOX13 she's in the process of securing a job while being thankful for the little things like sleeping in a bed and taking a shower.

"I feel so much more secure and just can't get over the community support and the generosity of strangers," said Willis.

Willis feels like her life is finally back on track.

She's lived in the Kroger parking lot with her son for two months in Germantown.

Willis recently moved from Washington and is on disability but it only covers so much.

"I'm proud of my son and myself for hanging in there as long as we did," said Willis.

She's met good Samaritans who helped her with donations.

When Fox 13 shared her story even more people stepped in to help.

"The good Samaritan said hey we want to get you out of the van and offer you a landing spot," Willis.

For the past two days Willis has enjoyed the simple things like sleeping in a bed and her kitchen.

She's in the process of securing a job.

She said its something she couldn't have done without everyone's help.

"I never gave up even when it would've just been easy," said Willis.

