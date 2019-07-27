0 'N*****, shut the f*** up': Local supervisor sued for racist comments toward employees, lawsuit says

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A Mississippi supervisor candidate is under fire for alleged racist comments he made over the course of several years.

They’ve come to light after former employees filed a lawsuit against him in federal court.

Kendall Prewett wants to be the next DeSoto County Supervisor.

Before that can happen, he’s likely going to face a federal judge regarding accusations that he and other members of his family business violated Title VII.

A lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Memphis claims Prewett Enterprises – Prewett’s family business – violated Title VII under the Civil Rights Act.

EEOC, representing three African American men, claims Prewett Enterprises – specifically Prewett himself – harassed them and subjected them to unequal employment conditions based on their race.

According to the lawsuit, Prewett asked one of the complainants, “Are you Whoopi Goldberg? Why do all you black people have to have dreads?”

FOX13 reached out to Prewett via his candidate Facebook page, where he claims to be an alumnus of the 2016 Trump Campaign, identifying himself as the “Regional Coordinator and Campaign Committee Member for the Trump Presidential Campaign.”

A photo alongside President Trump is proudly displayed on Prewett’s campaign signs.

Sirell Scott is one of the men named in the lawsuit. He began working for Prewett in 2014.

His allegations are, by far, the most shocking.

According to the lawsuit, "When Scott was working, Kendall Prewett told him to remove drums filled with hazardous materials from the bed of a truck.”

When Scott allegedly told Prewett that he did not have gloves, Prewett told him, “you been working in a plantation boy."

On another occasion, Scott alleges Prewett said to him: “I can put you in the fry tank (which held hazardous material and smelled bad) because y’all used to sleep with the pigs."

And at one point, Scott allegedly questioned why Prewett Enterprises took money out of a black co-worker’s check for scratches on a truck. Prewett allegedly said, “N*****, shut the f*** up.”

FOX13 spoke with Scott Wednesday.

He didn’t want to speak on-camera for fear it could negatively affect his case, which is expected to be tried in September of 2020, just weeks before the election.

The Trump Campaign told FOX13 they have no record of Prewett working for them. Prewett hasn’t responded to our requests for comment.

