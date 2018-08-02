'One Beale' project moving forward, developers say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A massive project to upgrade a popular Memphis area got a little closer to reality Wednesday.
The design firm for the ‘One Beale’ project went before the Downtown Memphis Commission for approval of one of its phases.
“We think it's a spectacular design we have a lot more to show,” said Chance Carlisle, a member of the firm.
The 5.5-acre project is for development at the intersection of Beale Street and Riverside Drive.
Phase One will cost more than $111 million, including the 227-room Hyatt hotel and a “multi-family space.”
The plan will also include luxury apartments with a restaurant and a rooftop pool.
Developers received initial approval for the multi-family space. Overall final approval for the site plan will be presented on October 3.
“It is our goal to start site work demolition and start coming out of the ground as soon as January of next year,” Carlisle said.
