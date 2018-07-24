'One Beale' project to be built in next three years, officials say

The Downtown Memphis Commission announced “One Beale,” a multi-use space, will be built in the next three years.
It will sit on five-and-a-half acres on the corner of Front Street and Beale Street.
The project has been in the works for decades, but developer Chance Carlisle tells FOX13 the recession stopped plans made in 2005.
“Then we had a second plan that came out in 2012 that was scuttled when my dad passed in 2015,” he said. “So, this is the third go around, but one that we’re definitely going to do.”
One Beale will hold a hotel with more than 220 rooms, an apartment complex, four restaurants, a parking garage, and a massive office building around the size of the Raymond James building.
The DMC has helped with the project. President Jennifer Oswalt said it will connect South Main, the Riverside, and Beale Street’s entertainment district.
“It gives us the front door to our city that we deserve,” she said. “When you’re coming in from the river on the boats, or driving by the riverside, or driving across the bridge even.”
They plan to open the first phase, which includes the apartment and hotel space, by 2021.
