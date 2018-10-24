  • 'Operation Blackout' warns sex offenders not to participate during Halloween

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    More than 500 Department of Corrections and Probation Officers across the Mid-South are conducting checks at sex offenders’ homes.

    This an effort to keep kids safe on Halloween.

    Last year, officers made 24 arrests over the course of these checks – several of them were for parole violations. 

    Others were for illegal possession of a firearm or drugs. 

    Operation Blackout started in 2011. The goal was to enforce strict rules on “high-risk sex offenders” starting 10 days before children take to the streets for Halloween. 

    TDOC told FOX13 they attempted to contact all of the registered high-risk offenders in those 10 days leading up to the holiday. 

