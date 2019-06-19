0 'Operation Drugs Don't Sleep' nets dozens of arrests, officials say

Eastern District of Arkansas held a press conference in West Memphis announcing new developments in “Operation Money Don’t Sleep,” an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

According to officials, 36 people were charged across the state of Arkansas for drug-related charges, many of which involved meth.

During the news conference, they announced 100 officers were involved in the investigation. They recovered 14 firearms and made multiple arrests.

West Memphis homeowners told FOX13 they are relieved after learning some of the highest-profile drug traffickers are behind bars.

West Memphis was one of the areas officers targeted during their drug trafficking investigation Wednesday.

According to investigators, there is a significant amount of drug trafficking in West Memphis. Other areas where they made arrests include Wood Street and Sherwood Street in Marion.

In just a few minutes U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Arkansas will hold press conference in West Memphis announcing new developments in “Operation Money Don’t Sleep,” an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. pic.twitter.com/klNx00fw9c — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) June 19, 2019

“It’s drugs in two or three houses and you can’t do nothing about it, they just doing what they do,” said one homeowner.

This is phase two of the operation – 50 people were arrested in 2015 during phase one. That created a void in the drug market, resulting in the second phase.

Some people who live in West Memphis said they fear for the children in their neighborhood, and they are afraid to go to police.

“Somebody might come through, throw a gas bomb or shoot up your house or whatever. You don’t know what to expect,” one homeowner said.

Investigators said they are seeing an aggressive and violent drug trafficking group. They said gangs and these groups are recruiting people who are younger and younger.

The criminals arrested recently range in age between 20 to 50-years-old.

