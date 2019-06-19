  • 'Operation Drugs Don't Sleep' nets multiple meth related arrests, officials say

    Eastern District of Arkansas held a press conference in West Memphis announcing new developments in “Operation Money Don’t Sleep,” an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

    According to officials, 36 people were charged across the state of Arkansas for drug-related charges, many of which involved meth. 

    During the news conference, they announced 100 officers were involved in the investigation. They recovered 14 firearms and made multiple arrests. 

