'Operation Incognito' hopes to reduce distracted driving in TN

Tennessee wants to crack down distracting driving.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will join various state and local partners to launch Operation Incognito (OI) statewide.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Victims identified after mass shooting in Shelby County
- GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith jokes about attending ‘public hanging’ before run-off against black Dem
- Tennessee Titans fan reaching for free T-shirt critical after falling over railing
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The OI campaign was created to evolve Tennessee’s fourth statewide distracted driving enforcement initiative, known as “the bus tour.”
“The primary focus of Operation Incognito is to reduce distracted driving, serious injury traffic crashes, and fatalities,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “A secondary focus will include saturations of high-risk construction and utility maintenance zones to increase awareness. Drivers are encouraged to protect roadway workers by staying focused and alert at all times.”
FOX13's Winnie Wright is putting together a full report on what the operation means for the Mid-South and will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}