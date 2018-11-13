  • 'Operation Incognito' hopes to reduce distracted driving in TN

    Updated:

    Tennessee wants to crack down distracting driving. 

    The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will join various state and local partners to launch Operation Incognito (OI) statewide.

    The OI campaign was created to evolve Tennessee’s fourth statewide distracted driving enforcement initiative, known as “the bus tour.”

    “The primary focus of Operation Incognito is to reduce distracted driving, serious injury traffic crashes, and fatalities,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “A secondary focus will include saturations of high-risk construction and utility maintenance zones to increase awareness. Drivers are encouraged to protect roadway workers by staying focused and alert at all times.” 

    FOX13's Winnie Wright is putting together a full report on what the operation means for the Mid-South and will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m. 
     

     

