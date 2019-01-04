  • 'Outraged passenger' sets off fire extinguisher, causes thousands in damage at Memphis airport

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman caused thousands in damage after setting off a fire extinguisher and turning over furniture at the Memphis International Airport. 

    Tamiko Warner, 45, went on a rampage in December at the airport, according to police. 

    Officers responded to the “outraged passenger” call as Warner knocked over dividers and furniture at the gate.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Warner was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and disorderly conduct after the incident at a gate in the “C” concourse. 

    And it was all captured on video surveillance. 

    She set off the fire extinguisher, which filled the waiting area with a white fog. Warner also tipped over dividing poles and other furniture.

    The tantrum lasted around five minutes and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories