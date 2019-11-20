'Please pray for me': Friend of Curtis Watson shares personal letter written from inside cell

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. - Curtis Watson spent five days on the run from authorities after he ran away from a worksite while serving time in prison.
He is accused of killing prison administrator Debra Johnson before making the escape. Little has been heard from Watson since he made headlines across the nation.
A friend of Curtis Watson reached out to FOX13 months after the accused murderer was back in custody.
He told FOX13 he had a handwritten letter from Watson. FOX13 vetted the letter and confirmed it was from him.
He details his experience inside prison, his reasons for escaping, and why he says folks should believe that he did not murder correctional administrator Debra Johnson - tonight on FOX13 News at 5.
