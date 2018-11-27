  • 'Point him out':Dad goes with son to Memphis school, accused of assaulting 2 people

    A Memphis dad was arrested after an assault in a high school gym, police said.

     

    MPD said McMillan and his son walked into the old gym of Craigmont High School during after-school hours on October 26.

    Police said the dad asked for his son to 'point him out.' The son pointed to a man on the bleachers and that's when McMillan punched the man in the head twice.

    During the assault, police said a woman tried to stop the attack and McMillan knocked her off the bleachers.

    Both victims have pressed charges.

    McMillan is charged with two counts of Simple Assault. 

