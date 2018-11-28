'Point him out': Dad goes with son to Memphis school, accused of assaulting student, woman

A Memphis dad was arrested after an assault in a high school gym, police said.
MPD said Michael McMillan and his son walked into the old gym of Craigmont High School during after-school hours on October 26.
According to investigators, when McMillan walked through the door, a woman tried to stop him. But he pushed past her.
Police said the dad asked for his son to 'point him out.' The son pointed to a student on the bleachers and that's when McMillan punched the student in the head twice.
During the assault, police said a woman tried to stop the attack and McMillan knocked her off the bleachers.
Both victims have pressed charges.
McMillan is charged with two counts of Simple Assault.
