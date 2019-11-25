'Poster child for serial rapists' sentenced to 371 years, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - He was called a 'poster child for serial rapists' by a local judge, the district attorney said.
Monday, he was sentenced to more than 370 years in prison.
William L. Gossett was charged with five aggravated rapes and 21 other felony offenses in a dozen break-ins across the city.
When investigators arrested Gossett in 2016, police found some of his victims' items in his home in Southaven and pawn shops.
In September of this year, Gossett pled guilty to five counts of aggravated rape, 11 counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and one count each of identity theft, attempted aggravated rape, theft of property over $1,000, and theft of property under $500.
One of his earliest contacts with the criminal justice system was in 1998 in Juvenile Court where he was found responsible for raping children, ages 5 and 8.
Judge Lee Coffee said Monday, Gossett never again deserves to walk the streets as a free man. He refused to attend his sentencing hearing.
The cases included 15 victims from a dozen separate incidents between July 4, 2012, and April 10, 2016, most of them at apartment units across the city from southeast Memphis to Cordova to Raleigh.
He often gained entry through sliding glass doors or windows, and usually was armed with a gun or a knife.
In a statement read to the court, one rape victim who was 16 at the time Gossett assaulted her in 2012 said she had nightmares, had to quit school for a month, underwent counseling, and has been "scarred for life" by the incident.
