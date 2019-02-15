0 'Powerhouse' Malco theater to open in downtown Memphis in March, officials confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Malco Theatres confirmed they will open a downtown location in March.

It’s called the “Powerhouse” and will be located on G.E. Patterson, right near South Main Street.

Alisha Conner came to Memphis from Omaha, Nebraska.

“Even if I didn't have my kids with me, if I come with friends, it would be something nice to do,” Conner said.

She said a movie theater would be a great addition to the area, especially for tourists.

“It's something to look forward to, to possibly bring my family back in the next few years to see what it looks like,” Conner said.

Malco listed job opportunities for the new business on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Their LinkedIn gave us more information about the building.

It said there will be a full bar with beer, wine, margaritas, daiquiris, milkshakes, and cocktails.

There will be an area for eating and drinking where the original building stood, along with a patio.

It even said there will be a wood fire pizza oven.

A Malco representative said they will have more information about the opening in the next week.

