'Share the Pennies' program serves as helping hand for some Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - City Council members received an update on the 'Share the Pennies Program' Tuesday in their committee meeting.
They also heard from someone who received the help.
Annar Brown had her windows fixed. She said her utility bill has gone down because of he rnew window's insulation.
'A penny is just what it is, it's a penny, but it means a whole lot when you have more than one penny," Brown said.
The program helps fix homes for lower income families who own their own homes.
The program launched in January 2018.
MLGW leaders said they are working on or completed 298 homes. Once all are completed, they will have spent $1.6 million.
'They helped me where as I couldn't help myself," Brown said.
