0 'She made it. We made it.' Memphis woman gives birth days after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two nights of fights at a South Memphis apartment complex ended in gunfire, which sent several people to the hospital.

FOX13's Tony Atkins reported the shooting took place outside the Hillview Apartments.

One of those victims is Kyia Denton. She was nine months pregnant at the time she was shot.

She was forced to give birth.

Denton told FOX13 the man who shot her isn't the same person she says she saw. Her brother, Glen Miller, 26, faces six charges after the shooting.

Denton said she came face-to-face with the real shooter before she was shot.

“He looked at me. I looked at him and he shot,” Denton said.

It was a simple explanation of a very hectic Tuesday night at the Hillview Village Apartments.

“It’s always violence in Hillview,” Denton said. “That’s what goes on over there.”

Denton said Tuesday’s triple shooting was the result of two consecutive nights of fighting between several women. Her nieces were threatened with guns near her home.

Outside of a crowd of onlookers, a gunman fired several times.

“They didn’t even see the man was finna shoot them. He just fired in the crowd,” Denton said.

Denton was the first of three people hit. Then a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

She was shot -- but her life wasn't the only one in jeopardy. Her daughter, Kennedi, was brought into the world in a way that normally takes people out of it.

“She made it. We made it,” Denton said.

Police said Miller faces six counts of aggravated assault.

He was also the third person shot, but Denton said she saw the shooter with her own eyes and doesn't know why her bother is charged.

“If they do their jobs, they’d know the gun that shot me is the same gun that shot my brother and the same gun the little boy got shot with,” she said.

Denton is hoping her bother pulls though. She said after conversations with detectives, she thinks the charges will be dropped.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

