'Somebody had to get it': Memphis grandmother killed in front of grandson

An arrest has been made after a Memphis grandmother was gunned down in front of her 9-year-old grandson.
Police said the shooting happened on 1300 block of Wabash on October 24. When police arrived, they found a car littered with bullet holes and Beverly Jacks dead in the driver's seat. She was shot multiple times. Her grandson, who was seated feet away, was not hit.
Detectives said they discovered that this shooting was possibly linked to another shooting early that day.
A witness was able to identify Cortez Graham and Alfonzo Kennedy as two people inside car where the shots came from.
The witness also said Bemley said he thought he shot someone else, and when he learned he had shot the wrong person he said, "$%#. somebody had to get it."
A CrimeStopper tip also led police to where the car used in the shooting was located.
Graham and Kennedy said Marlo Bemley was the shooter.
Bemley was arrested and admitted to police he was driving the car, but not to being the shooter.
