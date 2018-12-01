0 'Spit on me again!' Security guards, MPD officers seen on video beating Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police has opened an administrative investigation after a controversial video surfaced showing a physical altercation between a man, security guards and MPD officers.

According to a police affidavit, Yasin Bashir, 28, was approached by officers Thursday night in downtown Memphis because he was accused of “aggressively panhandling.”

Pedestrians told the officer that Bashir was walking up to them asking for money and blocking their path.

Police asked Bashir to leave Main Street and began “escorting” him away from the street. When they made it to the intersection of Union Avenue and Second Street, police said Bashir turned toward the officer and told him not to touch him anymore.

The officer said Bashir then “charged at him and they wrestled to the ground.” Another officer saw the altercation and ran over to assist.

According to the affidavit, the two officers placed Bashir in custody. As he stood up, police said Bashir spat in one officer’s face.

“Officers used hard, empty hands to take (the) suspect down,” investigators said.

Witnesses recorded the incident and shared the video with FOX13. In the video, the MPD officer is seen striking Bashir several times with his fist.

"Spit on me again, you sorry son of a b***!" an officer can be heard saying in the video.

Neither officer was injured in the incident, and Bashir was charged with two counts of assault and aggressive panhandling.

At this point, MPD said Bashir has not filed a complaint with the police department. However, Director Michael Rallings asked MPD’s Inspectional Services Bureau to open an “administrative investigation.”

Police said officers’ body cameras did capture the incident, and that video is under review.

