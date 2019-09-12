'Stuff A MATA Bus' food drive being held today to fight hunger across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South Food Bank and the Memphis Area Transit Authority are partnering together again for the ninth annual Stuff A MATA bus food drive to collect canned goods and non-perishable items and accept monetary donations to fight hunger in the Mid-South area.
MATA said every $5 provides 15 meals for someone in need. They are accepting cash and checks.
In memory of former MATA President and General Manager William Hudson Jr., MATA is hoping to make this year's event the largest food drive that it has ever held. Hudson, who died recently, was a civically-minded Memphian.
According to the news release, under his leadership, he started the Stuff A MATA bus food drive and once served on its Board of Directors.
The event is from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. today and is being held at Poplar Plaza parking lot located at the intersection of Poplar and Highland Avenue.
