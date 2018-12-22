  • 'Super Saturday' shopping expected to outsell Black Friday, study says

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    Updated:

    The National Retail Federation expects 134 million people to get their last-minute gifts on “Super Saturday,” the latest retail holiday leading up to Christmas. 

    Marla R. Stafford, the interim dean for the Fogelman College of Business & Economics, said timing is a big factor this year because is Christmas is on a Tuesday.

    “That gives people the weekend to actually shop and still have some travel time on Monday or even if they have a two day travel they can shop on Saturday and travel on Sunday- Monday,” said Stafford.

    This weekend is also expected to be a big one for retailers.

    “This year sales are actually expected to be $26 billion tomorrow, which is higher than the $24 billion that they saw on Black Friday,” said Stafford.

    For the full study results, click here

