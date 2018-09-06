'Suspicious individuals' lead police on chase, crash into multiple vehicles in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police were led on a chase that ended in multiple vehicles being hit in Memphis.
Officers responded to a call about two “suspicious looking individuals” at Shadowland Road and Long Creek Road, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
That call came in around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
When police approached, the people took off in a car, police said.
Those people then led officers on a chase, and it ended at Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'I just thought everyone was dead.' Suspect killed during Memphis home invasion
- iPhone 8 recall: What you need to know, how to get your phone fixed
- 'That's So Raven' actor Orlando Brown arrested for Las Vegas burglary
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said they hit multiple vehicles near that intersection.
Two people were detained by officers, and one is possibly still on the run, SCSO said.
What officers found inside the suspects’ vehicle – on FOX13 News at 9.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}