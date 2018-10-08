0 'The adrenaline took over the fear': Tennessee man recognized as hero after Haywood High shooting

A 16-year-old is behind bars after police say he shot two people, and one Brownsville man is being recognized after he stepped in and took the gun away from the teen.

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with the national guard hero.

ORIGINAL STORY: Victims identified, hero recognized after shooting following high school football game in Tennessee

Patrick Shields has been to countless Haywood High homecoming games. He is a 1996 alumnus and his son is a senior at the school.

“None like this one,” Shields said. “None in the world like this one.”

He said he usually feels a rush when watching his son on the football field, but on Friday that rush came back after the game.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“The adrenaline took over the fear,” Shields said. “I just figured I needed to get that weapon before something else could happen.”

Police said a 16-year-old opened fire after the homecoming game Friday night. Shields was feet away.

“I could see some flames coming from a barrel or something,” Shields said. “After the second or third pop, I could identify that it was a weapon.”

He said there were about 100 people in the parking lot of the stadium, and he didn’t want anyone to get hurt.

“As he got about 6 feet from me, I just ran to him and tried to grab that weapon,” Shields said. “I grabbed the hand with the weapon in it and kind of threw the kid to the ground.”

Two people were shot and rushed to the hospital. They have been released. But people all over Haywood County are on edge.

“People saying now that they aren’t going to let the kids go back,” Haywood County resident Trevor Martin said. “I don’t blame them.”

Everyone knows the situation could have been a lot worse if Shields, who has served in the Army for 22 years, wouldn’t have stepped in.

“Right after the police got him in handcuffs, a lot of people came over there shaking my hand and hugging me,” Shields said.

The 16-year-old – who has not been identified – is charged with Criminal Attempt to commit First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

He is currently being held in a juvenile detention center.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.