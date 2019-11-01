'The Book of Mormon' announces ticket lottery at Orpheum Theatre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Book of Mormon is coming to Memphis and new ticket lottery policy gives audiences the chance at discounted tickets.
The production kicks off at the Orpheum Theatre Nov. 5 through Nov. 10.
Two and a half hours before the show, people can print their name and number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a card.
Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets for $25 each.
Only one entry is allowed per person and there is a limit of two tickets per winner.
The winner must be present at the time of the drawing with a Valid ID to get the tickets.
Tickets are subject to availability.
For more information, visit www.bookofmormonthemusical.com
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- New details released after homeowner gets into shootout with suspects
- Everything you need to know about College GameDay coming to Memphis
- Employee accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Dollar General
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}