'The Book of Mormon' announces ticket lottery at Orpheum Theatre

    By: Alexa Armstrong

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Book of Mormon is coming to Memphis and new ticket lottery policy gives audiences the chance at discounted tickets. 

    The production kicks off at the Orpheum Theatre Nov. 5 through Nov. 10. 

    Two and a half hours before the show, people can print their name and number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a card. 

    Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets for $25 each. 

    Only one entry is allowed per person and there is a limit of two tickets per winner. 

    The winner must be present at the time of the drawing with a Valid ID to get the tickets. 

    Tickets are subject to availability. 

    For more information, visit www.bookofmormonthemusical.com 

