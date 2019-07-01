0 "The heat is different.. " Mississippi ranked state with the worst summers, article says

Thrillist.com released an article ranking the states with the worst summers in the country - the magnolia state took the title for the state with the worst summer.

Many locals in Mississippi said the ranking is well deserved – others disagreed.

According to the article, the biggest thing that makes Mississippi summers so miserable is the heat and humidity.

Connie Tillman moved from Illinois to Southaven a few years ago. She said the website was spot on with the heat.

“Well I love it, but the heat is different. I remember the first year I got here it was so hot when I got in the car I felt like my head was shrinking… a different kind of heat,” Tillman said.

Rena Eggleston of Horn Lake said it’s not that bad - depending on the day.

“Today is even worse, the humidity is terrible. But I don’t think it’s any worse than any other state,” Eggleston Said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The article also gave Mississippi bad marks for a lack of things to do.

“Basically, there is nothing to do in this part of Mississippi other than shop. You can shop your head off,” Eggleston said.

“I would disagree with that! We find plenty to do! As a matter of fact, our grandkids are here to spend the summer with us,” Tillman said.

The article also ranked Arkansas at 5th and Tennessee came in 17th for terrible summers.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.