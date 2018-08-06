0 'The Rock' remembers Brian Christopher Lawler in emotional Instagram post

Brian Christopher Lawler was laid to rest on Friday, August 3. He died at a local hospital after an apparent suicide attempt at the Hardeman County jail.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lawler was found hanging in his jail cell on July 29. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived, and he was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Brian’s father, Jerry “The King” Lawler, was in North Carolina when got the call. He rushed home to Memphis and was at his son’s side when he took his last breath.

Wrestlers from around the country have expressed their condolences to the Lawler family.

Late Sunday night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the story of his friendship with Brian Christopher Lawler.

He talked about how they met and the great times they had driving thousands of miles together and wrestling with small towns – all while stopping at the occasional Waffle House and playing wiffle ball in motel parking lots.

“Our jaws would hurt from laughing so hard,” he wrote in part. “Then we’d finally take our butts to bed, hit the gym in the morning, drive 200 miles to the next town to wrestle and start the night all over again.

He also addressed Brian’s death.

“Hurts my heart to know how Brian decided to check out. I never knew him to be suicidal, but I guess sometimes the pain just gets to be too much for one to take.”

The post ended with an expression of support for Brian’s family and friends.

