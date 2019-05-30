0 'We are broken': Family, friends hold vigil for man shot to death in South Memphis neighborhood

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a man who was found shot to death in South Memphis gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil on Wednesday.

The family wanted to shed light on the victim’s life, and they want answers about his death.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family demanding answers after man found shot to death in South Memphis neighborhood

The pain is still very fresh for Roderick Killebrew’s mother. Several people told FOX13 they believe whoever killed Killebrew set him up.

Police found Killebrew, 26, shot to death in the street at the intersection of Jacklyn and Wynton Monday night.

“We are broken. Our hearts are broken,” said Killebrew’s mother.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. People who attended the vigil said they are tired of the violence.

And Killebrew’s family’s emotional outpour for justice is just beginning. He is survived by his two young children.

“My grandbaby will not understand what has happened. She will not have the opportunity to even know her father,” Killebrew’s mother said.

Investigators described the suspected shooter’s vehicle as a red Chevrolet HHR.

Killebrew’s family described his killer as a monster who needs to be caught before he kills again.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

