'We ready!' Memphis high school featured in NFL Playoffs promo commercial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Are you ready for the NFL Playoffs to start?
Even without a local team in this year’s postseason, Mid-South football fans have plenty to be excited about after the NFL released its official promotion commercial ahead of the 2019 playoffs.
Ridgeway High School, located in Memphis, was featured in the 1-minute commercial. It features the school’s football team engaged in a pregame “We Ready” chant.
You may have noticed our Ridgeway Roadrunners in the @NFL playoffs commercial yesterday. Check out the story behind @RHSGoldBall’s national attention! —> https://t.co/SlwQR7C1LQ 🏈 #SCSis901 https://t.co/toyocNpoq5— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) December 31, 2018
According to a statement from the NFL, that chant represents what the NFL playoffs are all about:
"With the playoffs approaching, the NFL sought to create a promotional spot that captures the raw emotion and magnitude of the postseason following what was an extraordinary, record-breaking season. The NFL rallied to find inspiration and was incredibly moved by the pregame chant of the Ridgeway High School football team. Their chant captures what the playoffs are all about, and showcases the connection between the community and the sport of football. Everyone featured in the clip from the Ridgeway team was aware of ‘We Ready’ being used in this promotional spot, school personnel approved of it, and all are excited about it."
League officials said everyone who was featured in the clip from Ridgeway was aware of the video being used, and school personnel approved its use.
The playoffs start next week with Wild Card Weekend, and you can see the full commercial below:
You ready? #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/I4HpE4YZup— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2018
