0 'We want all the smoke': Penny Hardaway embracing expectations after landing top recruiting class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In just one year as a college basketball coach, Penny Hardaway has made the Memphis Tigers a major player in recruiting.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the team entering next season, and for good reason. The Tigers will feature the best freshman class – in terms of recruitment rankings – in the entire country.

Hardaway talked about this class and the now lofty expectations on Tuesday.

“You know, this is Memphis. We don’t bluff. We want all the smoke, we want everything,” said Hardaway. “We want everything to be about Memphis.”

From the Mid-South to the west coast, Hardaway and his staff are making it known – UofM basketball is back.

The recent commitment of five-star forward Precious Achiuwa gave the Tigers the nation’s top incoming freshman class. That is over traditional powers Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina.

“I think that everybody thought it was going to be a show when I took over, and I thought it was just going to be like the local kids. And I was going to have a problem recruiting around the country, along with my staff,” Hardaway said. “They definitely underestimated what we could do.”

With a seven-man class that includes multiple potential one-and-done NBA prospects, there are questions of ego and chemistry.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Hardaway said. “You want to be around guys every day battling, having an opportunity to win a national championship. It just can’t be about you.

“It has to be about us.”

Hardaway made it known from day one he wants to bring a championship to the city. He isn’t shying away from the pressure.

The UofM coach said Tuesday that championships start with acquiring talent, and he is looking forward to the higher expectations brought by their increase in high-level talent.

In a side note, Hardaway announced that assistant coach Sam Mitchell is no longer on the staff.

Also, Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker may keep his name in the NBA Draft, leaving the door open for guard RJ Hampton – a top-five prospect from Texas.

