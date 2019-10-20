0 "Weed Lady's" dogs now on 'critical list' at MAS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a story FOX13 has been on top of from the very beginning.

The "Weed Lady" of North Memphis, as court records refer to her, was busted by SWAT officers on a

Tuesday afternoon.

When they raided her home, police said they found more than just drugs.

Monica "Weed Lady" Isom was arrested at her home on South Florida St. in Shelby County Oct. 8.

SWAT officers got inside they found more than 60 grams of marijuana, a scale, a loaded shot gun, MDMA, and 11 dogs, according to court records.

Deputies seized the drugs and other evidence. The dogs were taken to Memphis Animal Shelter, contributing to an already overcrowded MAS.

Less than two weeks later, MAS once again is finding itself short kennels.

The "Weed Lady's" dogs are now on the "critical" list, meaning they are next on the list to be euthanized.

The dogs have been rescued once, but need to be rescued again.

Memphis Animal Services is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

For more information, visit https://www.memphistn.gov/animal_services

Isom will appear in court again Oct. 28 on the drug and weapons charges.

