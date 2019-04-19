'What school is this': Lil Nas X reacts to viral 'Old Town Road' video on Memphis campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X is one of the most popular songs in the world right now, and a video taken on the University of Memphis campus has the genre-defying musician pondering a trip to the Bluff City.
The song made headlines when the original version quickly rose up multiple Billboard charts, but the entry was removed from the country genre. The artist responded by getting Billy Ray Cyrus to join him for a remix to the viral hit.
RELATED: Billy Ray Cyrus joins rapper Lil Nas X in 'Old Town Road'
Now, the original version and remix of "Old Town Road" sit in the top two spots on Apple's iTunes charts, regardless of genre. The remix is the number one song under the country music genre.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The remix is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but it is not listed under the country music chart.
A video posted on Lil Nas X's Instagram has gained nearly 1 million views. It shows students on the University of Memphis campus -- with one atop a tiger statue outside the University Center -- dancing to the hit song.
In the post, Lil Nas X asked, "What school is this...I'm trying pop up."
The school's Instagram account replied, "The University of Memphis! Come thru! Beale Street is better than the Old Town Road! 🐎"
The Instagram post appears to stem from a tweet from the profile @og_robnasty.
RHODES COULD NEVER 🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/yNeK9wvw7Y— Robyn™️ (@og_robnasty) April 17, 2019
Lil Nas X quote tweeted the video with the caption "huge w."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}