0 'What y'all shooting... a bear?': Mother of man shot by MPD officer speaks out

A mother is speaking out after her son was shot in an officer-involved shooting in South Memphis Monday.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said the shooting was not captured on the officer’s body camera.

Now the TBI is investigating.

FOX13 spoke with Janice Banks, who said she’s relieved that the TBI is stepping in. Banks said she is not pleased with how that investigation was handled.

Her son is still in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by police.

Now three officers were “relieved of duty” pending the investigation.

“Ya’ll fired at least 20 shots, these people tell me, what ya’ll shooting over here, a bear?” said Banks.

Banks said her son is on a ventilator as he holds on to life after being shot by police.

Because an officer was involved in the shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

“They say TBI going to step in. Thank you, Jesus. I said it from the door, don’t ever let MPD investigate they own crime scene because it’s going to be tainted,” said Banks.

“At this stage of the investigation, I am not confident that policy was followed, and internal affairs investigation is underway regarding the actions of the officers,” said Rallings.

Memphis police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue.

Officers said Martavious Banks, 25, did not have an ID or insurance.

He began reaching downward when the officer saw a gun in Banks’ car. That’s when Banks left the scene.

Officers stopped him again on Gill Avenue. They said Banks took off running and police chased him, and a confrontation took place.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that after the suspect fled the vehicle at 1258 Gill, an officer was involved in a brief foot chase which ended with the suspect being shot,” said Rallings.

Banks’ mother is left with questions, such as why didn’t officers follow procedure?

Rallings said the initial encounter was captured on body worn cameras and in-car video systems but said the shooting was not captured on the primary officer’s body worn camera because it was not activated.

“After further review, it was also discovered that two additional officers who were involved in the original traffic stop on Gill and Pillow deactivated either of their body worn cameras or in car video systems during the pursuit from Gill and Pillow,” said Rallings.

“You don’t chase nobody especially when he running and shoot him in his back. I don’t care what the situation is,” said Banks.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene. Rallings said it is too early to know all the details.

