'What you gonna do?': 2 people arrested for assaulting victim in Kroger parking lot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were arrested after an assault in the Union Avenue Kroger parking lot.
Police said a woman was in her car on Tuesday afternoon when Chandrell and Christropher Duckett pulled up next to her.
The three then got into an argument.
Police said at one point Christopher threw a bottle and it hit the woman in the face.
Liquid also poured inside her vehicle.
Then Chandrell pointed a gun at the woman and said, "B*****, what are you gonna do?" according to court records.
The two then drove off.
She followed them and called the police.
They were arrested and are charged with Aggravated Assault.
