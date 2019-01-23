"Whatever happened, happened": Man arrested for killing cousin, police say

An arrest has been made after a man is gunned down while riding an electric scooter.
Kenneth Brock is charged with First-Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
Memphis police said Brock shot and killed the victim in December while the victim was riding a Bird Scooter on Rile Street in South Memphis.
Police said the victim was found one street over on Farrington.
Witnesses said Brock is the cousin of the victim.
When he was arrested, police said Brock told them the two got into an altercation and "whatever happened, happened."
