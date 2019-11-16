0 'When They See Us' sparks conversations about criminal justice in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A community conversation centered around criminal justice in Memphis... that's what will happen this weekend at a free public screening of the docu-series "When They See Us."

The conversation will focus on those who have been incarcerated and have not achieved success after prison.

Pastor DeAndre Brown from LifeLine to Success will share stories about his time behind bars.

He said the conversation of Criminal Justice Reform is long over due in Memphis.

"It allows people to see something that's been taking place for a long time."

Dr. J. Lawrence Turner is the pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

This weekend his church will host a free public screening of the docu-series "When They See Us," the story of the "Exonerated Five."

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The then five teens were forced to admit to a crime they did not commit.

It's for our entire community, I think its something we all should be concerned about," Turner said.

Following the screening a panel discussion that the public is encouraged to participate.

The panel discussion will feature Raymond Santana, a member of the "Exonerated Five."

Turner says Saturday's discussion will hopefully reemphasize the fact that everyone is given rights.

"Hopefully it will be informative and show the community that they are rights they do have access to and cast a broader message to our community that we hope that justice is going to be done in a fair and impartial way," Turner said.

The event will take place Saturday at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church 70 N. Bellevue.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.