0 "Where's the money?": Man kidnapped from motorcycle club, beat up in alley, police say

Memphis police arrested four people after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint from a Memphis club, court records said.

According to police, the victim was at the Corrupt Rider Motorcycle Club on the 1000 block of Fields Road.

Suspects Tyrone Hardge and John Montgomery entered the club and demanded he leave the club with them, police said.

Montgomery stuck a gun to his side and said, "Come on let's go. Don't say nothing." They forced the victim into a car and made him sit in the middle so he could not run.

One suspect shouted, "Where's the money?" and the victim said he only had $300 and handed it to the driver, Bettie McGluen.

She asked where the rest of the money was, and when he said he did not know, they drove around the corner to a nearby alley. Giesler McGowan forced the victim out of the car, police said.

McGluen ordered the suspects to "beat his ass until he comes up with the rest of the money."

The suspects started punching and kicking him until they feared he was almost dead. He told them the money was at a friend's house, court records said.

When they got to the home, they were not allowed inside and a fight broke out.

The victim was then dragged into the front yard and the suspects started beating him with a piece of wood until he lost consciousness.

All four suspects were arrested and charged in the kidnapping and attack.

