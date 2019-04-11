  • 'Why don't you have any more money?: Teen robbery suspect tries to hide from police in zoo

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are piecing together an investigation in Midtown.

    Police said there were two armed robberies in the same area.

    Police said during the robbery, the suspect pointed a gun and both victim's head saying that "I'll kill you" and "Why don't you have any more money?".

    The suspect took the victims' wallet and purse. The wallet had $300 cash inside.

    Officers got behind the suspect's vehicle and pursued. The car disabled itself near University Street and North Parkway, and the driver ran. He hopped a fence into the Memphis Zoo. 

    K-9 officers were able to track down him. 

    The 16-year-old teenager was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

    Around 5:30 a.m., crime scene investigators pulled up to the scene. 
     

