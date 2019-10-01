'Why is he gone?' Mississippi mother demands answers after her son collapsed during football game

COAHOMA COUNTY, Mississippi - Tracy Richard still cries every day. "That's my baby that is gone, and I don't know why."
Clinging to the memory and picture of her son Dennis who died August 24 of last year.
>>Mid-South high school football player collapsed during game, then dies
"All I really want is answers why. Why is he gone?"
Investigators said initial reports from the hospital indicated 16-year-old Dennis had cocaine in his system when he collapsed on the sideline during a Byhalia High football game.
His mother knew that wasn't right. The hospital tests later proved faulty.
Scotty Meredith, the coroner in Coahoma County, called FOX13 personally and said the toxicology report came back and said there was nothing found in his blood his urine or body fluids.
We have reached out to the Mississippi crime lab to try to find answers for Stacy Richard.
In the meantime, her tears continue.
"I still cry every day because I miss him. It's not just that he is gone that makes me so upset, it is that I have no idea why because he was a healthy child. A healthy child to just die out of nowhere with no cause," Richard said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}