"Yeah I'm from Chicago!": Woman arrested after jumping onto police cruiser on Beale Street, MPD says

Memphis police arrested a woman after they said she vandalized a police car.
According to police, Shelby Anthony, 23, was screaming and yelling in a crowd of around 200 people on Beale Street Saturday night.
"Yeah! I'm from Chicago," Anthony said.
The group of people then dared her to jump on the hood of a police car. According to court records, she did.
The police report said afterward the crowd became 'irate' and Memphis police horses had to be deployed to disperse them.
Anthony was arrested and is charged with Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct.
While police were trying to get the crowd under control, Justin Penn took a swing at one of the horses. He also cussed and threatened the police officers, according to his arrest affidavit.
When officers tried to make an arrest, his brother Jarred Penn stepped in and tried to free him, police said.
Both brothers were arrested.
