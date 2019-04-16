'You ain't going to flex on me!' Man with AK-47 opens fire at stoplight in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a suspect shot an AK-47 at a man and his baby while they stopped at a red light.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault near Yale and Ramill Rd. on April 8.
MPD said the driver of a black Nissan Maxima was weaving and speeding behind the victim’s car.
The victim stopped at a red light at Yale and Ramill, the suspect rolled down his car window and yelled at the victim, “You ain’t going to flex on me.”
Investigators said the suspect exited his vehicle with an AK-47 and fired one shot at the victim’s rear driver’s side door.
The victim yelled at the suspect, “That’s my baby inside the car.” Then the suspect got back inside his car and drove off.
MPD said the victim called the police and reported the incident.
The victim told investigators his 2-month-old son was inside the car during the shooting.
Investigators determined Martavian Smith, 25, was the suspect in the case.
Smith was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His next court date is Thursday at 9 a.m.
