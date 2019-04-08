0 'You broke my heart.' Police documents reveal new details in killing of Memphis pastor

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A police report and affidavit reveals shocking details about the moments that led to a Memphis pastor being shot and killed inside his Collierville home.

The shooting happened on April 4 at the Meridian Park Apartments in Collierville. Police were called to the area around 10:30 p.m.

Officers said a man and woman were shot in what appeared to be a "domestic situation." Brodes Perry, the associate pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, was killed. His wife was also injured in the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot to death at Collierville apartment complex identified as local staff pastor, sources say

Police arrested Latoshia Daniels and charged her with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Investigators told FOX13 Latoshia Daniels arrived at the apartment Thursday evening. Brodes Perry's wife told police she allowed Daniels inside the apartment because she was an acquaintance that the couple knew while they were living in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The woman said spoke with Daniels for about 30 minutes before her husband arrived at the apartment. Daniels talked with the couple for about ten minutes before she reportedly started to leave the apartment.

While the couple was escorting Daniels to the front door - she removed a handgun from her jacket and began to shoot Mr. Perry several times, according to the arrest affidavit. Perry's wife told investigators Daniels repeatedly said "you broke my heart" while she was shooting.

The affidavit states Mrs. Perry then started to scream for help and bang on the neighbors' door to call the police. Daniels was allegedly walking towards the kitchen when she re-entered the apartment.

As the pastor's wife knelt down to check on her husband, Daniels shot her in the shoulder and told her to "get out the way," according to police.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police documents state Brodes was shot in the head and torso.

The Perrys were taken to Regional One - but Brodes Perry died at the hospital.

Police said Daniels would not put down the gun when they arrived, so an officer shot her with one round from a "less lethal shotgun" to disarm. Daniels was taken to Baptist Memorial in Collierville.

After being treated, police said Daniels tried to run away from officers when she was getting discharged from the hospital.

When police told Daniels to place her hands behind her back, she allegedly jerked away, shoved the officer, and ran out of her room down the emergency room hall. Officers yelled for her to stop - but she continued through the door leading to the ICU part of the hospital, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police caught up to her, but Daniels then allegedly grabbed an officer's shirt and started swinging - hitting one officer, according to CPD.

Eventually, officers were able to roll her over onto her stomach and place her under arrest.

Latoshia Daniels will make her first court appearance on Tuesday. She is being held without bond.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.