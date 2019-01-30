'You know what this is': 'G-Baby' arrested for robing high school classmates, police say

Memphis police arrested a teenager after an armed robbery earlier this month.
According to police, Carderrious Craft, who also goes by G-Baby, is charged with Aggravated Robbery.
Police records said officers were called to Ozan Street on January 22.
The victims told detectives they were sitting around and talking to the suspects when Craft told one to go to into the kitchen.
Once they were alone, Craft then said, "You know what this is." And pulled two handguns from his waistband. The other suspect then pointed an assault rifle at the other victims. A third suspect was also there during the robbery.
They made off with $800.
